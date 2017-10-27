Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

700 African artistes expected in Lagos for AFRIMA – The Punch

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

700 African artistes expected in Lagos for AFRIMA
The Punch
Top African artistes, including Salif Keita, Fally Ipupa, Femi Kuti and Wizkid, will be the centre of attraction between November 10 and 12, when the 2017 edition of the All Africa Music Awards will hold in Lagos. Others include Young Paris (Democratic …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.