700 African artistes expected in Lagos for AFRIMA

Top African artistes, including Salif Keita, Fally Ipupa, Femi Kuti and Wizkid, will be the centre of attraction between November 10 and 12, when the 2017 edition of the All Africa Music Awards will hold in Lagos. Others include Young Paris (Democratic Republic of Congo), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Bussine (Gabon), Bebe Cool (Uganda), 2Baba (Nigeria), …

