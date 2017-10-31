Pages Navigation Menu

8,000 graduates set for UNIUYO’s convocation

NO fewer than 8,000 people are expected to graduate at the combined convocation ceremonies of the University of Uyo in Akwa Ibom State this weekend. Nigerian Pilot reports that among them would be 22 graduates who made First Class in their various discipline. Addressing journalists yesterday at the Council Chambers ahead of the event billed […]

