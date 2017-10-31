88 NYSC members receive commendation letters from SON

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has presented commendation letters to 88 outgoing members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for their contributions to Standards and Quality Control. The Coordinator of SON in Anambra State, Nwaoma Olujie, made the presentation, in Awka, the state capital on Tuesday. Mrs. Olujie said the corps members made …

The post 88 NYSC members receive commendation letters from SON appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

