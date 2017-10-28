A “Massive” Breakthrough Hits “One Corner” Crooner, Patapaa

Patapaa Hits Breakthrough With His First Paid Show The Singer Of Viral Hit Song ‘One Corner’, Patapaa Has Just Been Paid His First Show in Ghana. This is considered a breakthrough as he has always complained of not getting any money from his hit track. Those days are behind him now as ‘things are getting …

The post A “Massive” Breakthrough Hits “One Corner” Crooner, Patapaa appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

