A Peek Into Ice Prince’s Biography Has He Celebrates His 31st Birthday Today

Panshak Zamani (born 23 October 1986), better known by his stage name Ice Prince, is a Nigerian hip hop recording artist and actor. He rose to fame after releasing “Oleku”, one of Nigeria’s most remixed songs of all time. He won the 2009 Hennessy Artistry Club Tour. His achievements include one BET Award, one Ghana …

The post A Peek Into Ice Prince’s Biography Has He Celebrates His 31st Birthday Today appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

