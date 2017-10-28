Aare Onakakanfo: Leaders commend choice of Gani Adams

The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide and Yoruba Youth Leaders Forum on Saturday commended the choice of Aare Gani Adams as the Aare Onakakanfo (generalissimo) of Yoruba land.

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, announced Adams, the National Coordinator, O’odua Peoples Congress (OPC) as the 15th Generalissimo of Yoruba land on Oct. 12.

Otunba Oladotun Hassan, national president of the youth group, congratulated and set agenda for Adams in a statement he issued on behalf of the group in Lagos.

According to him, Gani has done a lot at ensuring peaceful co-existence of Nigeria at all times, especially in its current trying times.

Hassan, a legal practitioner, observed that Gani had also elped the nation in the fight against violation of fundamental human rights and inequality in sharing of accruable economic resources in land.

The youth leader also solicited a bi-monthly meeting of all Yoruba indigenous youth organisation leaders and stakeholders with the new Aare Onakakanfo.

He said that such meeting would foster avenue for strategic deliberation on various issues and areas of mutual interests and consolidation towards ensuring an egalitarian society.

NAN

The post Aare Onakakanfo: Leaders commend choice of Gani Adams appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

