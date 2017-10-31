Pages Navigation Menu

Abdulsalami speaks on herdsmen, farmer clashes, effect on Nigeria

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Military Head of State, says crisis between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the past one year led to death of 2,500 persons and displacement of 62,000 people in Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue states. Speaking in Minna, Niger State on Monday, the former Head of State also disclosed that Nigeria lost $13.7billion […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

