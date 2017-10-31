Abdulsalami speaks on herdsmen, farmer clashes, effect on Nigeria
Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Military Head of State, says crisis between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the past one year led to death of 2,500 persons and displacement of 62,000 people in Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue states. Speaking in Minna, Niger State on Monday, the former Head of State also disclosed that Nigeria lost $13.7billion […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
