Abia State University 2017/2018 Primary Admission List Out.

This is to inform students who applied for the Abia State University admission that the list of candidates offered Primary admission into her regular undergraduate programme for the 2017/2018 academic year has been released on-line. Successful candidates are therefore requested to log on to the ABSU Portal: (www.abiastateuniversity.edu.ng) and generate an invoice. Then proceed to …

The post Abia State University 2017/2018 Primary Admission List Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

