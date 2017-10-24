Pages Navigation Menu

Abia Warriors FC task new coach – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Sports


The Nation Newspaper

Abia Warriors FC task new coach
The Nation Newspaper
The Management of Abia Warriors have tasked Coach Everton Rafael to restructure the club in order to be among the top contenders in the 2017/2018 NPFL season. The Club Chairman,Emeka Inyama was of the opinion that after playing four seasons in the …
