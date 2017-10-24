AC Milan Cut Short Adidas Deal – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
AC Milan Cut Short Adidas Deal
CHANNELS TELEVISION
AC Milan's midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura (C) celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan Vs AC Milan on October 15, 2017 at the 'San Siro Stadium' in Milan. MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP. AC Milan have ended their …
AC Milan Officially Terminate Kit Deal With adidas With Puma Talks Ongoing
AC Milan announce end of Adidas kit sponsorship and future new agreement
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!