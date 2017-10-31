Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Access Bank ATM guts fire in Lagos

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A branch of Access Bank in Ikotun Lagos State was gutted by fire on Tuesday, destroying the Automated Teller Machines gallery on the bank premises. It was learnt that the fire sparked off around 4 pm from a faulty air conditioner at the gallery and spread to the machines. The fire reportedly raged for about …

The post Access Bank ATM guts fire in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.