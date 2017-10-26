Pages Navigation Menu

Access Bank grows Q3 earnings by 33 % to N365bn – Vanguard

Posted on Oct 26, 2017


Access Bank grows Q3 earnings by 33 % to N365bn
Access Bank Plc, Thursday, announced its third quarter (Q3) results for 2017, recording a 33 per cent growth in gross earnings at N365 billion up from N275 billion in the corresponding period of 2016. CEO, Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe. The bank has …
