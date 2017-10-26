Access Bank posts profit of N56.4 billion in 9 months – Premium Times
Access Bank posts profit of N56.4 billion in 9 months
This represented a growth of 42 per cent when compared with N174.1 billion achieved in the comparative period of 2016. Access Bank profit after tax hits N66 billion in 2015. The directors of the bank recommended a final dividend of 30k per share …
