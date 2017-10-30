Pages Navigation Menu

Access, GT Bank: Court adjourns N1.4bn Paris/London Club Loan Case

By Akin Kuponiyi Despite the fact that Economic and Financial Crimes commission EFCC has filed an application before a Federal high court in Lagos for permanent forfeiture of unrefunded Paris and London clubs loans domiciled in Access bank Plc and Guaranty Trust bank, the court was unable to hear the matter today as three parties have file an application showing interest in the money. . The EFCC lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho told the court that Linas International Limited and a legal practitioner, Godwin Udemaduka, have filed application to be joined as interested party, while a limited liability company, Melrose General services Limited that is already a party has filed an application contesting the forfeiture.

