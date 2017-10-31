Accord Party directs Oyo chapter to deregister ex-Governor, Rasidi Ladoja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of Accord Party on Tuesday directed its Oyo state chapter to deregister former Governor of the state, Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja. Chairman, South East, National Working Committee of the party, Mr Innocent Igbokwe who issued this directive during an official visit of the NWC members to the party’s secretariat at Aremo […]

