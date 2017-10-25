ACF: Ango, Admiral Nyako Heads Political, Agric. Standing Committees

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN ,Kaduna

The apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday inaugurated four standing committees namely, Research, Strategy and planning committee, Political, Education and Agricultural committees.

The political committee has Professor Ango Abdullahi as Chairman, Arc. Gabriel Aduku Deputy Chairman and Hon. Ado Datti as Secretary, while the Education committee has Professor Iya Abubakar as Chairman, Hon. Mataimaki Tom Maiyashi Deputy Chairman and Ms. Amina Ladan Baki as Secretary.

The Research, strategy and planning committee has General Haliru Akilu, (rtd) as Chairman, Air Commodore Abubakar Sadiq, (rtd) Deputy Chairman and Alhaji. Babasule Bisalla as Secretary while the Agriculture committee has Vice Admiral Murtala Nyako, (rtd) as Chairman, Prince Joseph Nongo JP Deputy Chairman and Alhassan Muhammad Fawu as Secretary.

Inaugurating the standing committees members, the Secretary-General of ACF Mr Anthony N. Z Sani noted that the nation is passing through difficult socioeconomic and political challenges posed by activities of insurgence, herdsmen, kidnappings, armed robbery and ritual killings across the nation that include the north.

He said there is need to rewire the politics, re-engineer our sense of justice, make mercy smarter and hope more strategic especially for the youth who should be avatar of change and make judicious use of their democratic right and vote only credible leaders who are acceptable.

“Given the fact that great minds are defined by great challenges because such men and women pursue causes higher than themselves as worthy impulse, you have been chosen as some of the great minds among ACF members to help the platform on how best it can perform some of its tasks and responsibilities needed for making good things to happen and to prevent bad ones from causing havoc in the polity.

“It is hoped that the political committee will help ACF to promote only issues which most northerners hold dear devoid of partisanship as well as how best to rewire the politics, re-engineer sense of justice, make smarter and hope strategic” he stressed.

Responding on behalf of the inaugurated committees, Senator Usman Kibiya Umar who is also a board member of the forum assured that the various committee members made up of people of integrity will discharge their responsibilities strictly by their specific terms of reference.