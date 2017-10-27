Public Protector initiates legal action over ‘spy claims’ – News24
Public Protector initiates legal action over 'spy claims'
Johannesburg – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane instituted legal action against Democratic Alliance (DA) members, Glynnis Breytenbach and Werner Horn, in an effort to have them retract alleged defamatory remarks. The court action stems from …
