Across Nigeria by train: An adventurer’s review

by Jubilian Ngaruwa

26th September was the day I started my 14 days marathon of travelling across the country by train.

In spite of the negative comments, discouraging reviews about the Nigerian Railway system which after my experience I could attest were right, the tremendous attempt of discouragement from friends close and distant.

I still insisted on carrying on with the trip, after all, we only get to live ones.

The idea was to explore the train system, from all aspects, the goods train, the passenger’s train, and face whatsoever demons come my way.

In the course of the trip, I discovered what could be regarded as bad in Nigerian train system could be REALLY BAD! Starting from the cancellation of the train movement from Lagos to Ilorin on Tuesday the 26th of September to the terrifying experience at the Osogbo train station alongside spending days including Nigerian anniversary in the thick forest of Niger state.

Every stop was horrific till the life changer – A trip from Rigasa, Kaduna – Idu, Abuja, I call that a ‘Miracle Train’ According to one of my lovelies on social media ‘it was worth all the sleepovers on the road to Kaduna’ read the story on this here.

The Nigerian railway corporation as at today October 14, 2017, has few stations in operation Train Kano Limited, Train LL (Lagos Limited) and the AK (Abuja, Kaduna) KA (Kaduna, Abuja). They are also different types of trains Passenger trains, good train (coupon wagon and closed wagon).

The passenger train which is the bone of contention as it moves from district to districts. The Lagos Train Terminus located at Ido, a bus from the Lagos railway corporation located at Ebutemeta moves only on the following dates to different states Tuesdays 9am and Fridays departs Lagos 12PM to the following destinations

Ibadan

Illorin

Minna

Kaduna

Zaria

Kano

The Lagos KL moves on a standard guage with first class and second class coaches, 16 Coaches altogether and a capacity of 1,500 people! A lot right? No wonder the constant breakdown.

For intrastate movement, the Lagos train passes the following routes daily and time.

Ijoko – Iddo 6.30am at the cost of N750

Kajola – Iddo 6.30am at the cost of N750

Iddo – Ijoko 5.30pm at N750

Apapa – Kajola 7.00pm at N750

Iddo – Idoko 1.00pm at N300

The Lagos train station has the following hotels for passengers who do not reside in Lagos to quickly find a place to rest.

Lakeem Suite N11,000

Federal Palace hotel N50,000

Deke hotels N5,500

Derigg Palace N13000

Haile Salessies Suite N7,500

Southern Sun Ikoyi N45,000

Although not affordable for the class of people who board the Lagos train as at now, it is however advised to consider other far away hotels on the mainland.

Not commendable is the fact that Lagos Iddo station isn’t well maintained, they are many vagabonds and beggars roaming about, which makes the station unsafe even for passengers awaiting the arrival of a train.

The Abuja train to Kaduna and from Rigasa to Idu Abuja is very much modernized, organised and punctual with a capacity of 350 people first class and second class classy coaches, this train is the dream train. Read the review here.

Hotels around Idu train station Abuja.

Transcorp Hilton N97,750

Crown Princess hotel N3,500

Rockview Hotel N26,450

Oriental Hotel N7,500

Idu train moves to the following routes: Idu, Kubwa, Asham, Jere, Gidan, Rijana , Dutse, Kakau, Rigasa.

ABUJA – KADUNA TRAIN SERVICE

TIMETABLE FOR MORNING TRIPS

MONDAY – SATURDAY

AK1 (ABUJA – KADUNA)

UP KA2 (KADUNA – ABUJA)

DOWN

STATION ARRIVAL DEPARTURE STATION ARRIVAL DEPARTURE

IDU – 07:00 RIGASA – 10:40

KUBWA 07:16 07:21 RIJANA 11:25 11:30

JERE 08:00 08:05 JERE 12:15 12:20

RIJANA 08:50 08:55 KUBWA 12:59 13:04

RIGASA 09:40 – IDU 13:20 –

ABUJA – KADUNA TRAIN SERVICE

TIME TABLE FOR AFTERNOON TRIPS

MONDAY – SATURDAY

AK3 (ABUJA – KADUNA)

UP KA4 (KADUNA – ABUJA)

DOWN

STATION ARRIVAL DEPARTURE STATION ARRIVAL DEPARTURE

IDU – 14:20 RIGASA – 18:00

KUBWA 14:36 14:41 RIJANA 18:45 18:50

JERE 15:20 15:25 JERE 19:35 19:40

RIJANA 16:10 16:15 KUBWA 20:19 20:24

RIGASA 17:00 – IDU 20:40 –

ABUJA – KADUNA TRAIN SERVICE

TIME TABLE FOR SUNDAY TRIPS

AK3 (ABUJA – KADUNA)

UP KA4 (KADUNA – ABUJA)

DOWN

STATION ARRIVAL DEPATURE STATION ARRIVAL DEPATURE

IDU – 12:30 RIGASA – 16:00

KUBWA 12:46 12:51 RIJANA 16:45 16:50

JERE 13:30 13:35 JERE 17:35 17:40

RIJANA 14:20 14:25 KUBWA 18:19 18:24

RIGASA 15:10 – IDU 18:40 –

Apart from exploring the railway corporation, I also went touring the cities, Ibadan zoo, osun Osogbo sacred grove, Erin Ijesha water fall, Eating local food and tasting the best of Palmwine in each city and it was an amazing experience!

