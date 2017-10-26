Activist faults Amaechi on alleged N19bn scam at MAN, Oron

Vanguard

PUBLISHER of Shipping World Magazine, Elder Asu Beks, has challenged Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, to come out with facts and figures that the management of Maritime Academy of Nigeria, MAN, Oron, Akwa Ibom State, squandered N19 …



and more »