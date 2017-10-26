Actress Files Lawsuit Against Harvey Weinstein’s Company For Covering Up His Behaviour

A document filed states she was forced into giving him a massage after which he asked to perform oral s*x on her.An actress has filed a lawsuit against The Weinstein Company, claiming Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her. According TMZ, Dominique Huett claims Harvey lured her to his hotel room and forced oral s*x with her. …

The post Actress Files Lawsuit Against Harvey Weinstein's Company For Covering Up His Behaviour appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

