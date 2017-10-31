Actress Yvonne Nelson reportedly delivers Baby Girl – Naija News
|
YEN.COM.GH
|
Actress Yvonne Nelson reportedly delivers Baby Girl
Naija News
Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has reportedly delivered her first child at a hospital in Accra on Sunday, October 29, 2017. It would be recalled that few weeks ago, the actress was reported heavily pregnant. It was reported that the the actress gave …
Meet the top five young Ghanaian artistes who have 'hijacked' radio and TV stations with their banging songs
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!