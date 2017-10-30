Adams installation as Aare Ona Kakanfo on January 13

The installation of the National Coordinator of Odua People’s Congress (OPC), Otunba Gani Adams, as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba will hold on January 13, 2018.

A statement by Adams’ Director of Media and Communication, Femi Adepoju, reads: “The palace of the Alaafin Of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has scheduled the installation of the Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate, Otunba Gani Adams, as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo for January 13, 2018.”

The statement said details of the installation programme would be announced later.

The post Adams installation as Aare Ona Kakanfo on January 13 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

