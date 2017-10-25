Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Address our concerns before new license – Drivers Association to DVLA – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Address our concerns before new license – Drivers Association to DVLA
Myjoyonline.com
The Ghana Drivers and Car Owners Association has implored the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to address concerns raised against the current license acquisition process before rolling out a new one. The Association argues the Authority's …
DVLA To Roll Out 'Smart' Licence On Nov 7Peace FM Online
DVLA To introduce Motorists To New Smart Driving LicenseModern Ghana (press release) (blog)
Drivers resist new DVLA 'smart' licensePrimenewsghana
YEN.COM.GH
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.