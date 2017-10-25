Adebanjo tackles Akande, insists on restructuring

Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has fired back at former interim national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande over his stand on the clamour for the restructuring of Nigeria. Chief Adebanjo noted that there was no way to federalise Nigeria […]

Adebanjo tackles Akande, insists on restructuring

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

