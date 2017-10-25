Adebanjo tackles Akande, insists on restructuring
Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has fired back at former interim national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande over his stand on the clamour for the restructuring of Nigeria. Chief Adebanjo noted that there was no way to federalise Nigeria […]
Adebanjo tackles Akande, insists on restructuring
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
