Adekoya Boladale: Aso Rock has fallen

As it stands now, there is only one thing holding the government of President Muhammadu Buhari together: the Nigerian Constitution which stipulates a term of four years. Otherwise, we would have been picking the debris of this administration in several parks, bus stops and market square across the country. To many who understand practical politics, […]

Adekoya Boladale: Aso Rock has fallen

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

