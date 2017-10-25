Adekoya Boladale: Aso Rock has fallen
As it stands now, there is only one thing holding the government of President Muhammadu Buhari together: the Nigerian Constitution which stipulates a term of four years. Otherwise, we would have been picking the debris of this administration in several parks, bus stops and market square across the country. To many who understand practical politics, […]
