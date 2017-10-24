Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adekunle Ajasin University Notice To 2017 UTME Candidates Who Scroed Less Than 40.

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Adekunle Ajasin University (AAUA) Vice Chancellor has compensated some candidates who participated in her post-UTME screening test that admission be offered (at no extra cost) to them but in the institution’s Part-time Programme which is to commence in November, 2017. This compensation is for candidates who scored less than 40 in the Post-UTME and other …

The post Adekunle Ajasin University Notice To 2017 UTME Candidates Who Scroed Less Than 40. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.