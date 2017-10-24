Adekunle Gold in The 79th Element! Watch Live Recording Session for Latest Single “Money”

In this video, Urban highlife singer Adekunle Gold shows us the live recording session of his latest song ‘Money’. In the coloured short film Money, Adekunle Gold narrates an inspirational, heartfelt account of his life and how he came up with the lyrics for his song. This video features his live band The 79th Element in […]

The post Adekunle Gold in The 79th Element! Watch Live Recording Session for Latest Single "Money" appeared first on BellaNaija.

