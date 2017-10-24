Pages Navigation Menu

Adekunle Gold talks life lessons, music and more in new revealing video – 360Nobs.com

Oct 24, 2017


Adekunle Gold talks life lessons, music and more in new revealing video
Adekunle Gold treats us to an actual live recording session of his latest song 'Money'. In the coloured short film Money, Adekunle Gold narrates an inspirational heartfelt account of his life and how he came up with the lyrics for his song. 'Money' was
