Adekunle Gold Talks Life Lessons, Music and More in New Revealing Video

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Adekunle Gold treats us to an actual live recording session of his latest song Money’.

In the coloured short film Money, Adekunle Gold narrates an inspirational heartfelt account of his life and how he came up with the lyrics for his song.

‘Money’ was inspired by one of Adekunle’s trips to Dubai where he realized he couldn’t afford all the good things life has to offer. This song was penned down as an outlet to voice out what affects him financially.

This video features his live band the 79th Element in their element. Money is a masterpiece of his highly anticipated second studio album ‘About 30’.

 

