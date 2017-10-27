Pages Navigation Menu

Adeosun: banks still holding TSA money – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Adeosun: banks still holding TSA money
The Nation Newspaper
Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun has accused some Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) of sitting on funds which they ought to have remitted to the Treasury Single Account (TSA). She spoke yesterday on Sunrise Daily, a programme on Channels TV.

