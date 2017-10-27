Adeosun: banks still holding TSA money – The Nation Newspaper
Adeosun: banks still holding TSA money
Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun has accused some Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) of sitting on funds which they ought to have remitted to the Treasury Single Account (TSA). She spoke yesterday on Sunrise Daily, a programme on Channels TV.
