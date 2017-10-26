Adeosun puts legacy foreign debts at $3bn

MINISTER of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun has revealed that the Federal Government would apply the sum of US$3 billion in refinancing the legacy debts of the immediate past government. The outlay is part of the US$5.5 billion foreign loan being sourced from the International Financial Markets. The Minister, who appeared on Arise TV’s News Programme […]

