Adewole, Ambode, others for Nollywood health, entertainment summit

The Honourable Minister for Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode are among the dignitaries who will attend the maiden edition of Nollywood Health and Entertainment Summit (NHAES), holding at the Banquet Hall of the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, today.

According to the convener of the event, comic-actor, Victor Osuagwu, “the summit has become necessary due to the ugly trend in the industry, where stakeholders go cap in hand to care for ailing members.

Osuagwu said the yearly event will bring together popular Nollywood actors, celebrities, stakeholders in the health and wellness sectors, NGOs and the general public with a view to sensitising the public on the plight of the ailing members of the entertainment industry.

Under the theme, Live To Reap (Fight Against Cancer), which is in line with 2017 WHO’s theme on breast cancer, the summit, according to Osuagwu, would be a rewarding experience for practitioners.

The summit will also feature free medical tests, as well as create access to health insurance packages for practitioners.

“This kind of initiative will help mitigate the way we usually go public to appeal for funds for our ailing colleagues and celebrities. Such situations could be avoided with proper education on health care and health related issues,” he said.

