Advertising, tool for advancement —Prof Olatunji

By Elizabeth Uwandu

LAGOS—STAKEHOLDERS present at the Lagos State University, LASU 63th Inaugural lecture tagged: Advertising, Advertainment and The Rest of Us, delivered by Prof. Rotimi Olatunji were exposed to the positive impact of advertisement in bringing cultural and socio-economic advancements to the country and albeit Africa at large.

Prof. Olatunji , current Dean LASU School of Communication and Chairman, LASU radio 95.7 FM said advertising has gone beyond the sale and promotion of goods via various means specifically through the portrayal gender inequality, exploitation of consumers’ right and the promotion of foreign culture; but it has grown to be a veritable tool for the cultural, economic, social values among Nigerians.

His words, “ Advertising industry does not only offer solid economic support to industries, but it is a big economic institution in its own right contributing very significantly to the economic growth and prosperity of nations and individual;

“ Therefore, for advertising institutions to remain relevant in a globasing context, there is need for increasing sensitivity to Africa’s diverse languages , values and cultures , along with the changing media landscape, highly segmented and increasingly sophisticated audiences. It will be a boost when we advertise in our indigenous languages and in pidgin language “ added the Public relations expert.’’

