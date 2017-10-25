Africa needs determined young people — Osinbajo

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri— Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said African leaders should pay attention to young people.

Osinbajo said this in a statement made available to newsmen, yesterday, in Owerri, through Governor Rochas Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, during the Vice President visit to Rochas Foundation of Africa.

In the release, Osinbajo said the future belongs to the bold and brainy, adding: “It is really a special pleasure to meet you personally and to be able to shake your hands as well. Shaking your hands and talking to you is talking to the bright future of Africa and I am really excited.

“And the reason why it is so is because what Africa needs most is committed and determined young people who understand that the future belongs to the bold and to the brainy.

“It doesn’t matter where one starts from, it doesn’t matter at all where you start from. It is how committed you are, how determined you are and how hardworking you are, that will ultimately make the difference.”

