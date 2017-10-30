Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Africa: Sub-Saharan Africa – the Path to Recovery – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Indian Express

Africa: Sub-Saharan Africa – the Path to Recovery
AllAfrica.com
The broad-based slowdown in sub-Saharan Africa is easing, and growth is expected to pick up to 2.6 percent in 2017 from last year's 1.4 percent, the IMF said in its latest Regional Economic Outlook for sub-Saharan Africa. A recovery in oil production
IMF says rising debt, political risk dim sub-Saharan Africa's economic outlookTimes of India
IMF Calls for Action to Strengthen Economic Recovery in Sub-Saharan AfricaEIN News (press release)
The Bane Of Poor Governance In AfricaThe Tide
Business Daily (press release) (blog)
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.