Africa: Sub-Saharan Africa – the Path to Recovery – AllAfrica.com
|
The Indian Express
|
Africa: Sub-Saharan Africa – the Path to Recovery
AllAfrica.com
The broad-based slowdown in sub-Saharan Africa is easing, and growth is expected to pick up to 2.6 percent in 2017 from last year's 1.4 percent, the IMF said in its latest Regional Economic Outlook for sub-Saharan Africa. A recovery in oil production …
IMF says rising debt, political risk dim sub-Saharan Africa's economic outlook
IMF Calls for Action to Strengthen Economic Recovery in Sub-Saharan Africa
The Bane Of Poor Governance In Africa
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!