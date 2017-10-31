AfDB: We didn’t call off loan to Nigeria – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
AfDB: We didn't call off loan to Nigeria
P.M. News
The African Development Bank has refuted the statement that it has “called off loans to Nigeria”, as reported in Reuters and credited to AfDB Vice-President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth Amadou Hott. The African Development Bank is highly …
$400m Loan to Nigeria not Cancelled—AfDB
AfDB Suspends $400m Loan to Finance Nigeria's Budget Over Failure to Meet Conditions
TCN Utilises Capacity of In-house Engineers to Cut Costs
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!