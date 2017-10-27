Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

African Writers, Readers and Historians Gather in London to Remember

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Robert Gates, London African writers-novelists, playwrights, poets and their readers as well as art critics and historians would gather in the United Kingdom’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) on October 28. It is to remember an event in 1962 that is said to have partly defined ‘modern’ Africa literary awareness. Fifty-five years ago, Chinua Achebe, riding on the fame of Things Fall Apart together with other Nigerian playwrights and poets that included Wole Soyinka, JP Clark, Christopher Okigbo (who would die in the Biafra War) and others from West Africa- Kofi Awoonor, Cameron Duodu, Frances Ademola met in Kampala, Uganda.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.