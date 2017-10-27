Age limit consultation money a bribe – Bobi Wine – The Observer
The Observer
Age limit consultation money a bribe – Bobi Wine
The Observer
Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine has joined a group of legislators who have rejected the Shs 29 million consultation money on the age limit bill. Addressing the media today from his home in Magere, Bobi Wine said after …
