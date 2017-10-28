Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ageless beauty Cindy Crawford, 51, shows off her toned legs during new shoot

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Supermodel Cindy Crawford is not letting age slow her down. The 51-year-old mother, whose children are now runway models in their own right, slayed during a photoshoot on Santa Monica Beach. The world-renowned model showed off her toned legs as she posed in three different outfits on a busy LA beach. Cindy’s pose for the shoot shows …

The post Ageless beauty Cindy Crawford, 51, shows off her toned legs during new shoot appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.