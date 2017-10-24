Pages Navigation Menu

AGF Malami has abused the office, Buhari should take strong decisions – Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye, the senator representing the Kogi West district, has reacted to the news that the Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami authorized the reinstatement of wanted former pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina. Melaye spoke in the red chamber, contributing to a motion sponsored by Isah Misau, Daily Post reports.. He asked that President Muhammadu Buhari takes […]

