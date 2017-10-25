Ahmed kicks off APC political campaign ahead of LG poll









Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed on Wednesday flagged-off the All Progressives Congress (APC), campaign ahead of local government election in the state, come November 2017.

In his address, the governor said the party has delivered all its electoral promises to the people of the state. “We promised you improved health services. We have delivered. We promised safer roads, we have delivered. Good education, we have delivered. Jobs for youths and women, delivered. On our watch, Kwara State, from North to south, is witnessing great transformation”.

According to the governor, the APC remains the only credible platform to improving the living standard of the people through the provision of infrastructure for economic development.

Ahmed who explained that the existing nurtured political structure in the state would continue to guarantee good governance and deliver dividend of democracy, assured the people of the state that all the APC flag bearers in the local government election would deliver on the mandate of the party.

The Governor urged Kwarans to continue to give maximum support to the All Progressives Congress by casting their votes for the party in the November 18th Local government election.” We will work closely with the party bearers to ensure they did not disappoint us,” he added

Also speaking, the State Chairman of APC, Ishola Balogun-Fulani charged members of the party across the sixteen local government areas of the state to campaign rigorously and tiredness for the party’s success.

He expressed the confidence that APC will record a landslide victory in the poll.

“Our conviction of landslide victory is not only predicated on that fact that there is no alternative to the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State but also premised on the impacts and results of the shared prosperity agenda of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara state,” said Balogun

In their separate remarks, Chairmen, Kwara Central, North and South Senatorial Districts of the state, Jimoh Adesina, Isiaka Oniwa and Jimoh Balogun, respectively, promised to ensure that the party’s candidates win the election through hard work.

In her submission, Rahmat Oganija, the State Women Leader of the party, thanked the APC, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed for the opportunity given to women folks and promised that women would turn out en mass to vote for APC candidates in the election.

SIKIRAT SHEHU, Ilorin

