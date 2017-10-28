Aina Prepared For Strong Forest Fixture

Ola Aina says Hull City will face a tough test, when they host Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

The Nigeria international defender, who is on loan from Chelsea, has been impressive for Hull City.

The Tigers had to grind out a 1-0 win against Barnsley, and Aina knows they face a tricky test against Forest, but he says he is confident of taking maximum points.

“The spotlight is on us this weekend so hopefully we can put in a good performance,” Aina told club website.

“We’ve been working hard on things in training this week and we need to put those into our game on Saturday and I’m sure we will.

“I think we’re coming up against a tough Forest side who are strong in attack and have some tricky wide players so it will be a test for us.

“We’re going into the game with confidence, though, and we go into every game with that feeling, especially at home.

“We haven’t played at home for a while so it will be good to be back at the KCOM in front of our fans,” he concluded.

