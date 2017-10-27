Air Force raids degrade Boko Haram insurgents–COAS

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, on Friday said the service had carried out air raids causing heavy damage to the Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East.

Sadiq told newsmen in Maiduguri that several air raids were conducted under the Operation Ruwan Wuta II, designed as a final onslaught on the insurgents.

“The whole idea is to further degrade the capacity of the Boko Haram insurgents and to make sure that we get them where they are hiding.

“And in the last few days it has been very successful, we have been able to substantially effect the necessary damage and frustrate any effort for them to re-group in certain areas of Sambisa Forest”.

Sadiq disclosed that the Federal Government had procured aircrafts and helicopters to enhance air operations in the campaign against the Boko Haram insurgents as well as protect lives and property.

He said that the newly acquired jets and helicopters would soon be deployed to the front line to enhance the counter-insurgency operation in the region.

The Chief of Air Staff added that the service had constructed residential accommodation and upgraded the apron at 105 Composite Group, Maiduguri to accommodate the increasing number of war planes.

Sadiq explained that the projects were designed to provide enabling environment and decent accommodation to improve the wellbeing of the servicemen.

“The Federal Government has approved more aircraft for us and we are thinking ahead to see that we have the accommodation for those coming with these helicopters and aircrafts the government has procured for us.

“With more aircrafts you have to expand the parking space; we have reactivated a quite a number and more are coming, what we thought was to quickly expand the apron so that we have enough space for the aircrafts that are coming to be able to park.

“For us in the Air Force; we are always working, training, expanding infrastructure, building capacity for both the pilots, technicians and engineers”.

While lauding the government’s gesture, Sadiq also commended the servicemen for their dedication and gallantry in the counter-insurgency operation.

