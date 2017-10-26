Airtel promotes freedom, bonding in new SmartRecharge offer

Lagos, Nigeria; Thursday, 26th October, 2017: Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, is encouraging Nigerians to express love as well as bond with friends and family in celebration of this year’s Yuletide as it announces the launch of a new offer, SmartRecharge.

SmartRecharge, which is anchored on the philosophy of freedom, bonding and friendship, allows Airtel customers – both new and existing – to enjoy ten times the value of their recharge whenever they refill their lines through the *220*PIN# recharge string.

For instance, a recharge of N100 will earn a customer N1,000 value, valid for three days. A recharge of N200 will earn a customer N2,000 value, valid for seven days. While for a recharge of N1000, a reward of N17,500 (N10,000 plus N7,500 extra data) is given, valid for 14 Days. Value can be utilized for data and calls to all networks.

Airtel says this new offer will give customers unfettered access to friends, family members, business associates and help them stay connected to the larger world via mobile Internet.

Commenting on the SmartRecharge package, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Ahmad Mokhles, said the company is committed to creating specific value offerings that will offer telecoms consumers real value and enable them to stay connected to those they love as well as their business associates.

“Yuletide is special as it brings family and friends together to enjoy the best life offers. Airtel’s SmartRecharge offering is focused to engender happiness, freedom and encourage Nigerians to express love in celebration of Yuletide,” he said.

Customers can access Airtel Smart Recharge by recharging their lines using the special code: *220*PIN#. Customers can check their SmartRecharge account balance by dialling *123#.

The offer is available to new and existing prepaid subscribers on the Airtel network. Terms and conditions apply.

