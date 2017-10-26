Pages Navigation Menu

Aisha Buhari replies Senator Misau over allegations of SUV gifts from IG of Police

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has denied allegations made by Senator Isa Misau , that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, bought two SUVs for her. In her response on Thursday, the First Lady denied any such thing. She simply tweeted: “I am still using my personal cars”. Misau, while speaking to a committee […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

