Aisha Buhari tasks women on participation in active politics
The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday stressed the need for more women to show interest and participate in partisan politics. Buhari made this assertion at a 2-day Nigeria Women Political Stakeholders Summit in Abuja with the theme: “Increasing the Participation of Women in Governance process in Nigeria,” organised by the National…
The post Aisha Buhari tasks women on participation in active politics appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!