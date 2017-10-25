Aisha Buhari urges Govts to give priority to education of women, girls – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Aisha Buhari urges Govts to give priority to education of women, girls
The Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday called on government at all levels to give priority to education and empowerment of women and children. Buhari made this call in Abuja at the International Sheroes Forum with the theme: “Advancing …
