AJ: I’ll avoid Tyson, Holyfield bankruptcy

Anthony Joshua insists he will not make the same mistakes as boxing’s bankrupt superstars as he prepares for the fourth defence of his IBF heavyweight title against late replacement Carlos Takam on Saturday night.

The boxer is adamant he is well equipped to take fame and fortune in his stride.

Joshua said: ‘The Tysons, the Riddick Bowes, the Holyfields, we all know their stories outside the ring and I have always wanted to manage that.

‘We have been working on it for three or four years so it’s not much of a shock. If you suddenly win the world title, all these opportunities can come your way. You feel like the man and you can lose track.’

Joshua said his biggest outlay since he started commanding purses in excess of eight figures has been a large family home he is intending to renovate and move into in north London.

Joshua added: ‘The most extravagant thing I do is help people. I don’t need a lot and if I were to fight for 400 million dollars I don’t think it would change me or my lifestyle a lot.”

