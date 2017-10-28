AJ predicts ‘fireworks’ against Takam

For Anthony Joshua the true privilege of being world heavyweight champion is not performing in front of 80,000 crowds in a monumental stadium. At the last media conference before defending his titles in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Joshua said: ‘The honour for me is like going back to my local club last week and training with the kids. ‘British boxing is about the grass roots.

This is my chance to let young boxers see what can be achieved.’ Joshua is also conscious of pleasing all those fans. Of himself and challenger Takam he says: ‘We both go for it. A lot of working people pay to watch us and we must give them a fight to enjoy. ‘Let’s rock and roll.’ He also wants to start moving on from his epic win over Wladimir Klitschko.

In tune with the mutually respectful mood, Joshua said: ‘Boxing is unforgiving. Carlos will be a different fight. Best of luck to both men. And may the best man win. ‘ The 28-year-old said the combination of his and Takam’s style will ensurea fans in Cardiff get their money’s worth ahead of the much-anticipated heavyweight clash. Joshua compared his opponent’s build to a former sparring partner and believes Takam’s technique will make for a more entertaining bout than if he were fighting Kubrat Pulev, as was originally planned. ‘It’s probably a more enticing fight [than it would have been against Pulev],’ Joshua told Sky Sports’ press conference. ‘I spar my cousin Benga and he’s just like Takam’s build.

I think our styles will create some real good fireworks’. ‘Cardiff is looking really good and it’s good to be fighting here again,’ added Joshua. ‘[Fighting] is all I do, it’s all I know and it’s an honour to be defending these belts. I’m just looking forward to getting back to business’. Joshua said he believes ‘hungry’ fighters like Takam ensure the heavyweight division will remain exciting for the foreseeable future. ‘The fans are always going to be the winners in this division now because hungry guys are coming,’ Joshua added. ‘Takam wants to perform in the ring and it’s the same with me. Joshua described Takam as a ‘better all round fighter’ than Pulev and said the stand-in opponent represents a ‘more dangerous’ test. ‘This is a more dangerous fight than Pulev would have been,’ Joshua said earlier this month. ‘Takam weighs 22 stones.

Anthony Joshua risks taking eye off challenger Carlos Takam with Wilder talk Addressing the task of being a disregarded underdog and makeweight substitute on his first and probably only Sky Sports pay-per-view card, Takam acknowledges that Joshua is the best of the three heavyweight champions, ahead of Joseph Parker (WBO) and the WBC title-holder, Deontay Wilder. “Joshua and Wilder have very different styles,” he said. “It’s hard to say as I haven’t fought either of them yet, but I have the impression that Joshua is the better fighter of the two.” Takam, born in Cameroon and living in Paris, represented the country of his birth at the 2004 Olympics, going out in the first round.

He has toiled in the shadows as a professional but is regarded as a hard-jawed, solid-hitting opponent at that level just below elite. Amosun, Dalung storm London to cheer Joshua The Governor of Ogun state, IbIkunle Amosun and the Minister of Youth and Sports Solomon Dalung are among a top Nigerian government delegation who will be at the ringside on Saturday night to cheer Anthony Joshua against Cameroonian-French Carlos Takam in an IBF and WBA challenge billed for the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed is also on the Federal Government’s entourage. This move which was at the behest of the Ogun State Government is geared at supporting the reigning IBF champion who hails from Sagamu when he faces the former WBC Silver heavyweight champion. I want to become undisputed heavyweight king in 2018 — Anthony Joshua The WBA and IBF champion defends his belts against Frenchman Carlos Takam in Cardiff on tonight. But he wants to unify the division by the end of next year.

That means facing WBO title holder Joseph Parker and WBC champion Deontay Wilder. “We could fight Parker in February or March, so you have the WBO and then it’s only one more,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “We’ve only boxed twice this year, which has worked out okay because the Klitschko fight was huge. “But ideally, March, April, summer then December. That would be nice. In a perfect world, two of the three fights would be for the additional belts. In any order.” Joshua has also not ruled out facing Tyson Fury should he clear his name at a UK Anti-Doping hearing in January. The undefeated 28-year-old said: “If he wants to get in the ring and he starts showing that he can move about and he can control that weight that he’s morphed into, people will watch him.”

